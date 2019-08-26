Added Time: Ireland’s Japan prep can only get better, right?

Victories for Dublin and Galway women while Ben Stokes steals the show in Leeds

 

It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there. You know Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparations are going badly when the rugby writers are quoting Dylan in their intros. Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley are in studio to pick over the entrails of Saturday’s hiding in Twickenham and singularly fail to talk us down off the ledge.

Dublin will meet Galway in the women’s football All-Ireland final in three weeks after they came out on top in yesterday’s semi-final double-header in Croke Park. Joanne O’Riordan is on the line to break down a grinding Dublin win and a knife-edge cracker for Galway over Mayo.

And we couldn’t let the day pass without acknowledging the insanity at Headingly yesterday. Patrick Madden talks us through the glory of Ben Stokes and his winning of the third Ashes Test.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.