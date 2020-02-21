Two changes to Irish women’s team for trip to Doncaster

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s match against England.

Aoife Doyle starts on the wing, replacing Beibhinn Parsons, who is taking time away from rugby to concentrate on her leaving certificate preparations. Katie Fitzhenry, who makes her first appearance of the tournament, is named in the centre.

Following wins over Scotland and Wales, Griggs says his team are ready for the challenge of the defending Six Nations champions: “we are really looking forward to travelling over to Doncaster for this match. We have had a solid start to the tournament with two wins and are happy with the step up in our performance from week to week so far.

“England are the defending champions and are coming into this game unbeaten too so it’s going to be a real challenge. However we intend to focus on what we can control within our own game and believe if we get our systems right that we should be able to really put them under pressure.

“We have no intention of giving them anything easy and are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in the world.”

Ireland travel to Doncaster for what will be their first away game of this year’s Women’s Six Nations. The game will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 12.30pm.

IRELAND: Eimear Considine; Lauren Delany, Sene Naoupu, Katie Fitzhenry, Aoife Doyle; Claire Keohane, Kathryn Dane; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Linda Djougang; Aoife McDermott, Judy Bobbett; Ciara Griffin (capt), Edel McMahon, Anna Caplice.

Replacements: Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony, Laura Feely, Leah Lyons, Ciara Cooney, Dorothy Wall, Nicole Cronin, Larissa Muldoon, Hannah Tyrrell.