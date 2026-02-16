Armada Hotel’s expansion and the era of the disposable corporate leader

Armada Hotel owner John Burke in a newly-refurbished lounge area at its neighbouring property, Armada House in Co Clare. Photograph: Ruth Maria Murphy

Having started out in the hospitality business almost 60 years ago with a roadside pub, the family behind the popular Armada Hotel at the scenic location of Spanish Point in Co Clare has completed a €2.5 million investment that has added smart new accommodation at the site. Ciarán Hancock has the details of the investment.

Businesses need to prepare for new European Union rules demanding that they publish more details on gender gaps in pay, say experts. Barry O’Halloran reports.

We are living in an era of the disposable leader, which can be quite disruptive to company performance, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

The big blockage for potential emigrant returners is the cost of housing here. While the supply of homes has been ramping up, it may be too late for some couples who might typically come back in their 30s, but not when their children are older, according to our columnist John FitzGerald.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders how they might track down missing PRSI contributions from the early 1990s in a bid to boost their state pension. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Amber O’Grady, the manager of Horse Racing Ireland’s ownership department, tells Tony Clayton-Lea that her best-value purchase was a share in an all-woman racing syndicate.

Limiting short-term tourism lets won’t increase housing supply but will damage rural economies, writes Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, in our Opinion piece.

Irish consultancy Climeaction is expanding into software with an application aimed at the multinational food industry after investing €2.8 million to grow the business. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

US retail giant Walmart has joined $1 trillion club but is actually trading like a tech stock, writes Stocktake.

Irish energy business GKinetic is preparing to install the first commercial models of a hydroelectric power system that the company says will cut bills for businesses and consumers. Barry O’Halloran reports.