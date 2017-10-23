Senator regrets ‘ill-informed’ comments on women’s rugby

Fianna Fáil’s Terry Leyden said sport was bad for women’s ‘health and wellbeing’
Railway Union’s Niamh Byrne carries during a Women’s AIL clash with Old Belvedere. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Railway Union’s Niamh Byrne carries during a Women’s AIL clash with Old Belvedere. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Fianna Fáil senator Terry Leyden has said he regrets comments he made last week suggesting rugby is bad for women’s “health and wellbeing.”

As reported in The Times on Monday, Leyden claimed he had read research which said rugby was not recommended for young women.

Leyden made the comments to communications minister Denis Naughten, during a discussion on the move to make a number of sporting events - including the women’s Six Nations - free to air.

He said: “I am not a doctor, but it’s very rough. It is a bit more physical than soccer or gaelic football. There are inherent risks in to physical sports. . .

“I’m just saying, be careful. I don’t want to see anyone endangering their health and wellbeing.”

He went on to say: “Funnily enough I am not a great advocate of women’s rugby, I think there are certain games more suited to women, and I do not mean to be discriminatory.”

Leyden released a statement on Monday apologising for his comments, saying: “I regret the offence caused to Women’s rugby by my recent comments. I have been contacted by a number of people regarding the participation of women in rugby and realise that my point of view was ill informed.”

Leyden’s comments came shortly after the IRFU announced its decision to no longer employ a full time women’s coach - a move which has given birth to the ‘#Legacy?’ wristband campaign.

Leyden has now given his support to the campaign, which protests against the IRFU’s “lack of respect and ambition” for the women’s game in Ireland.

He said: “I have also been made aware by several people of the recent decision by the IRFU to downgrade the position of Ireland Women’s team head coach to a 6-month-contract on a part-time, casual basis.

“I fully support all players and this week, players both male and female across Ireland and the UK are wearing wristbands that read ‘LEGACY’, calling into question the legacy the IRFU want to leave women’s rugby with, just after hosting the World Cup.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.