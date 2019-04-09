Will Addison ruled out for the rest of the season

Ulster and Ireland back Will Addison has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The former Sale Sharks captain has recently undergone back surgery, with Ulster hopeful that he will return to full fitness for pre-season.

The 26-year-old has not been seen in an Ulster shirt since January, and missed the entire Six Nations campaign.

The English born, Irish qualified back joined Ulster at the start of the season after featuring for England at Under 20 level. He won two caps for Ireland in the November internationals, after making an instant impact in Belfast.

Ulster also confirmed in Tuesday’s medical update that Stuart McCloskey sustained a concussion in last weekend’s defeat to Glasgow Warriors, and will follow the return to play protocols.