Ulster’s quality in the backline should prove decisive

Pro14 Preview: Ulster v Southern Kings, Kingspan Stadium 7.35pm (Live BBC NI)

Johnny Watterson

Alan O’Connor: will to captain Ulster for the first time against Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Inpho

This is a first for troubled Ulster with the visit of Southern Kings to Kingspan Stadium. But this is one they should win even without their suite of international players – Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale.

The Kings have a great big bagel in their win column after 13 games in Conference B and arrive to meet an Ulster side eager for good news.

Jono Gibbes, in charge since the recent sudden departure of director of rugby Les Kiss, brings in Alan O’Connor to captain the side for the first time with outhalf Johnny McPhillips also making a debut start.

Ulster have quality in the backline with Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy returning from injury lay-offs. Scrumhalf John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle and fullback Charles Piutau represent a potent attacking force.

Gibbes has opted for Andy Warwick, John Andrew and Wiehahn Herbst in the frontrow, with Kieran Treadwell partnering O’Connor at lock. The loose forwards are Matthew Rea, Seán Reidy and Nick Timoney.

Speedsters Masixole Banda and Anthonie Volmink will join former Junior Springbok flyer, Yaw Penxe, in an exciting Southern Kings back three combination. But their problem has been consistency and a defensive system that has been broken 73 times in 13 matches.

ULSTER: C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, M Rea, S Reidy, N Timoney;  Replacements - R Herring, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, J Stewart, D Cave, L Ludik. SOUTHERN KINGS: M Banda; Y Penxe, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, A Volmink; M Du Toit, R Gouws; S Ferreira, M Willemse ©, P Scholtz, S Greeff, B De Wee, A Ntsila, M Burger, R Lerm. Replacements – S Coetzee, J Smith, D Van der Westhuizen, J Van Vuuren, E Bredenkamp, G Masimala, B Janse van Rensburg, H Klaasen. Referee: J Neville. Verdict: Home win

