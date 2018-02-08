Scotland make six changes after Wales hammering

Gregor Townsend has brought in fresh faces for this weekend’s clash with France
Scotland have recalled scrum-half Greig Laidlaw in one of six changes for Sunday’s Six Nations match against France, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced. Photo: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Scotland have recalled scrum-half Greig Laidlaw in one of six changes for Sunday's Six Nations match against France, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.

 

Gregor Townsend has responded to last week’s Welsh disaster by making six changes to his Scotland line-up ahead of facing France.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, centre Peter Horne, wing Sean Maitland, prop Simon Berghan, lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Ryan Wilson come in for Sunday’s clash at BT Murrayfield.

Ali Price — whose intercepted pass handed Gareth Davies the crucial opening score at the Principality Stadium — makes way for Laidlaw as he is joined on the bench by last week’s starters Jon Welsh, Ben Toolis and Chris Harris. Cornell du Preez and the injured Byron McGuigan drop out of the 23.

Scotland had hopes of making a Six Nations title bid but got off to the worst possible start with a 34-7 defeat in Cardiff.

Now Townsend has called for a response that will “energise our supporters”.

He added: “We’ve seen a response from the players in training this week and that needs to continue into and through the 80-plus minutes of the match because France will pose a massive and immensely physical challenge.”

SCOTLAND (v France): Hogg, Seymour, Horne, Jones, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw, Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, Bhatti, Welsh, Toolis, Denton, Price, Harris, Kinghorn.

