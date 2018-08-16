Tommy O’Donnell leads Munster against London Irish

Friday night’s friendly the first fixture to be held on Musgrave Park’s new 3G pitch
Tommy O’Donnell last led Munster against the Maori All Blacks in November 2016. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Tommy O’Donnell last led Munster against the Maori All Blacks in November 2016. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Munster v London Irish, Friday Ausgust 17th, Musgrave Park (7.30pm ko)

Tommy O’Donnell will lead Munster in Friday night’s friendly against London Irish - the first fixture to be played on Musgrave Park’s new 3G pitch.

The Ireland backrow last captained the province when they beat the Maori All Blacks in November 2016.

He is joined in the backrow by Dave O’Callaghan and Gavin Coombes, with Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea in the engine room. Ahead of them, Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Brian Scott make up the frontrow.

Behind the pack JJ Hanrahan will pull the strings from outhalf, with James Hart at number nine.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin line up in midfield, with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam either side of fullback Stephen Fitzgerald.

Cronan Gleeson, Jack Daly, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes and Mike Haley are set to make their first senior appearances for the province from the bench.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell (C), Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Mike Sherry, Cronan Gleeson, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Jean Kleyn, Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Jack Stafford, Ian Keatley, Shane Daly, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Mike Haley.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.