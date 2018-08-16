Tommy O’Donnell leads Munster against London Irish

Munster v London Irish, Friday Ausgust 17th, Musgrave Park (7.30pm ko)

Tommy O’Donnell will lead Munster in Friday night’s friendly against London Irish - the first fixture to be played on Musgrave Park’s new 3G pitch.

The Ireland backrow last captained the province when they beat the Maori All Blacks in November 2016.

He is joined in the backrow by Dave O’Callaghan and Gavin Coombes, with Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea in the engine room. Ahead of them, Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Brian Scott make up the frontrow.

Behind the pack JJ Hanrahan will pull the strings from outhalf, with James Hart at number nine.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin line up in midfield, with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam either side of fullback Stephen Fitzgerald.

Cronan Gleeson, Jack Daly, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes and Mike Haley are set to make their first senior appearances for the province from the bench.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell (C), Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Mike Sherry, Cronan Gleeson, Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Jean Kleyn, Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Jack Stafford, Ian Keatley, Shane Daly, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Mike Haley.