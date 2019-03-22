Ross Byrne ruled out of Edinburgh trip with foot injury

The Leinster outhalf suffered the injury during the captain’s run on Thursday

Ross Byrne has been pulled from Friday night’s Pro14 clash in Murrayfield. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne has been pulled from Friday evening’s Pro14 clash against Edinburgh as an injury precaution (7.35, live on Eir Sport, Premier Sports).

Byrne “felt some tightness in his foot during the captain’s run” on Thursday, and Ciarán Frawley now starts at 10, with Jimmy O’Brien coming in at fullback in his place. Gavin Mullin makes up the matchday 23.

Meanwhile Dan Leavy, Joe Tomane, Luke McGrath and Nick McCarthy all return to a match environment, no longer relegated to medical dispatches, in a timely fillip ahead of Leinster’s upcoming commitments in the Pro14 and Champions Cup tournaments.

EDINBURGH: D Fife; D Graham, J Johnstone, M Scott, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos (capt); P Schoeman, R Ford, WP Nel; F McKenzie, B Toolis; J Barclay, H Watson, V Mata. Replacements: C Fenton, A Dell, S Berghan, C Hunter-Hill, M Bradbury, C Shiel, S Hickey, C Dean.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; F McFadden, N Reid, J Tomane, B Daly; C Frawley, L McGrath; E Byrne, S Cronin, M Bent; J Murphy, M Kearney; R Ruddock (capt), D Leavy, M Deegan. Replacements: B Byrne, J McGrath, A Porter, J Dunne, O Dowling, N McCarthy, G Mullin, C O’Brien.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales)

