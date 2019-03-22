Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship

Wales captain wins honour on a public vote following his team’s Grand Slam triumph

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones during his team’s Grand Slam winners celebration at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay. Photograph: PA

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has been unveiled as the 2019 Six Nations Player of the Championship.

The experienced secondrow captained his side to their first Grand Slam since 2012.

Before going to a public vote, a shortlist of six players - four Welsh and two English - were chosen by a panel of rugby writers and broadcasters from across the six participating countries. Along with the Welsh lock, they were Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Liam Williams, and English duo Jonny May and Tom Curry.

On receiving the award Jones said: “I’m very flattered. For me as the captain, it’s a validation of what we’ve done as a squad throughout the campaign. To be up there as a nominee with three other Welsh players and two outstanding players from England would have been more than enough and I’m very grateful to the people who have taken the time to vote.”

