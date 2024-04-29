Sunshine and temperatures reaching 20 degrees by weekend

The weather is likely to become warmer over the next bank holiday weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan

It is a wet Monday morning across most of Ireland – but there will be brighter days midweek and into the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said the wet start to the week will clear northeastward by early afternoon, bringing a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.

It is expected to be rather windy or breezy for a time, with fresh to strong southerly winds.

Tuesday is forecast to bring more of the same, with persistent rain giving way to showers. There is a likelihood of thunder and lightning and even the possibility of hailstones.

However, Met Éireann’s Michelle Dillon, speaking on the Met Éireann recorded weather advisory, said conditions are likely to improve on Wednesday and into the weekend.

There is uncertainty in the detail from Thursday onwards, and while there’ll be further showers or spells of rain in places, there’s likely to be a good lot of dry weather too. She said some long dry spells were possible, although the risk of showers was also present.

Friday is likely to bring some sunshine and good dry spells, but with the chance of heavy showers or even a longer spell of rain in places. It will get milder, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Conditions are expected to become warmer over the weekend, and although there is an amount of uncertainty, it looks like there should be a good deal of dry weather overall with sunshine, but with the possibility of heavy showers at times too. Temperatures are likely to reach between 15 and 20 degrees in mostly light winds.