No positive results from Munster and Leinster’s second round of Covid-19 tests

The IRFU has confirmed that the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing of players and staff at Leinster and Munster this week produced zero positive Covid-19 results. In total 153 players and staff were tested across the two provinces.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which includes a graduated return to contact training.

To date there have been 560 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

The nationally coordinated PCR programme is being carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Sciences. Players, coaches and support staff undergo a swab test which indicates the presence of the Covid-19 virus.

IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin added: “the second round of PCR testing is now complete ahead of the graduated return to contact. The players and staff will continue to undergo daily medical screening and assessment. The next phase of testing will take place ahead of the Pro14 fixtures in August.”

Leinster v Munster at the Aviva Stadium will mark rugby’s return in Ireland on Saturday, August 22nd.