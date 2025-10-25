Ballina Stephenites stage late comeback to claim third successive Mayo title

Mayo SFC final replay: Ballina Stephenites 2-13 Westport 1-15

Three-in-a-row at the second time of asking, rarely has a county final win seemed as unlikely as this one.

Ballina Stephenites trailed this replay by 10 points with 10 minutes to go. By full-time they were celebrating a first three-in-a-row of Mayo SFC titles since 1929.

Distraught Westport players didn’t know which way to turn.

It’s impossible to pin the transformation – or capitulation – on any one thing. However, Westport did concede 2-6 and scored only two points after losing defender Eoghan McLaughlin to injury in the 48th minute. Before that they had scored 1-13 and conceded just seven points.

Ballina, in particular their captain Evan Regan, smelled blood. Regan blasted a 51st-minute goal from a free and during stoppage time kicked the final three scores, including a two-pointer, to secure the Moclair Cup for a 39th time for his club.

McLaughlin’s absence down the stretch was heightened by the fact Westport were already without five-time All Star Lee Keegan, injured in the drawn game. When cool heads were required, they popped out the top of green and red jerseys.

And yet Ballina had looked a beaten docket when Padraig O’Hora, who played despite being injured in the same collision with Keegan six days previous, eventually had to succumb to his war wounds just 12 minutes into the second-half. The defending champions had scored only six points at that stage, O’Hora with one of them, having struck six by the eighth minute of the drawn game.

Padraig O'Hora in action for Ballina Stephenites. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Westport made all the running in the first-half, with Finbar McLaughlin fisting a pass from brother Eoghan to the Ballina net after only 16 seconds.

Teenager Joey Holmes, son of manager Pat, had scored three points by the 17th minute, and with goalkeeper Paddy O’Malley and Killian Kilkelly on target from frees, and midfielder Rory Brickenden landing a two-pointer on the short whistle, the 2022 champions led 1-10 to 0-6 at half-time – Regan having struck half of his side’s scores.

Ballina were incensed, perhaps with some justification, that Conor McStay wasn’t awarded a penalty five minutes into the second-half, and substitute Ciaran Treacy had a point-blank effort saved by O’Malley. So when O’Hora exited and Kilkelly and Finbar McLaughlin helped extend Westport’s lead to double digits, there looked only one winner.

But Regan’s quick thinking derived a goal from a 13-metre free and Dylan Thornton punched Frank Irwin’s 45 to the net in the 56th minute to leave four points between the teams.

A free by Kilkelly couldn’t stem the tide for Westport. After points by Irwin and McStay reduced the gap to three, the rest was left to Evan Regan, whose four points from three kicks, including the winner in the very last attack, will go down in Ballina folklore.

BALLINA STEPHENITES: D Clarke; L Golden, L Jordan, C Boland; S Callinan, P O’Hora (0-0-1), D Tighe; M Murray (0-0-1), F Irwin (0-0-2); D Thornton (1-0-0), C McStay (0-0-1), N Feeney; E Regan (1-2-4; 1-2f), J Irwin, L Doherty.

Subs: C Treacy for Feeney (30 mins), S Regan for O’Hora (42, inj), L Feeney for J Irwin (44), B Thornton for Boland (51).

WESTPORT: P O’Malley (0-1-0, 1tpf); B Doyle, N McManamon, B McDermott; C Dawson, E McLaughlin, R Askin; R Brickenden (0-1-0), B O’Malley, L Silke, M Moran (0-0-1), F McLaughlin (1-0-1); K Kilkelly (0-0-6, 5f), J Holmes (0-0-3), L Tunney.

Subs: J Grady for Askin (ht), T Lambert for E McLaughlin (48 mins, inj), K Keane for Tunney (53), C Moran for M Moran (64).