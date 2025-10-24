Ripple effect of provincial call-ups adds intrigue to this weekend’s AIL action

Bobby Sheehan is one of three Lansdowne players called up by Leinster for this weekend's URC game at home to Zebre. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The ripple effect of the four provinces all dipping deep into their reserves while the Ireland squad is in Chicago is that some All-Ireland League clubs have been obliged to do likewise.

For example, Terenure beat Lansdowne with an impressive display under lights on the Aviva back pitch a couple of weeks ago in an encounter which was much more competitive than the final 34-13 score line indicated. Evidence of the game’s high quality is that Leinster have picked three of the Lansdowne starting XV – prop Jerry Cahir, hooker Bobby Sheehan and fullback Hugo McLoughlin – to face Zebre, as well as the Terenure pair of outhalf Caspar Gabriel and hooker John McKee.

New signing Julien Valleise will make his third league start for Lansdowne in the front row away to Young Munster, while Sean Galvin and Tom Roche feature in the back three, with Todd Lawlor reverting to fullback.

Evan O’Connell, Ruadhan Quinn, Shay McCarthy, and Jake O’Riordan are on Munster duty, so Harry Langbridge, Orin Burke, John Poland, Christian Foley, Oran O’Reilly, and Stephen McLoughlin come in to the Cookies team.

After three one-score defeats, and a couple of attacking bonus points, Young Munster will be striving for a win. Ditto for Lansdowne after losing two of their first three outings.

Terenure have their first home game under Carlos Spencer against newly-promoted Nenagh Ormond, who will be making their first-ever visit to Lakelands Park. Spencer makes six changes, Leinster under-19 talent Arthur Ashmore coming in to the back row.

Nenagh came up just short of a first point in Division 1A in losing 25-17 to Cork Con a fortnight ago. Munster prop Roman Salanoa will make his first start for the club, while Argentinian Mateo Sentous, Jake O’Kelly and John O’Flaherty have also been added to the pack.

Alex Usanov’s Leinster call-up has contributed to one of Clontarf’s three changes for their first visit to Old Belvedere in nine years, with Ivan Soroka, Ben Griffin and Jim Peters returning to the tight five. Hugh Flood replaces Hugo O’Malley in Belvo’s only change.

St Mary’s, the only unbeaten team after three rounds, travel to UCD with all their big guns in situ, with Aaron O’Neill and Leandro Ramirez added to their back three. Centre Ben Brownlee returns from a spell with North Harbour in the NPC for UCD, who also welcome back Leinster Academy lock Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

Cork Constitution, who sit second after successive wins, host free-scoring Ballynahinch, who are third after Ethan Graham’s six-try salvo last time out against UCD.

Old Wesley, the only team with three wins in Division 1B, travel north to last season’s champions Instonians. Leinster Academy flyer Paidi Farrell will make his first start of the new season for Wesley, while Ulster’s John Andrew will make his debut for the home side.

The 2B leaders Galwegians host fourth-placed Malone, just a point behind them, at Crowley Park. Galwegians also top the women’s league and take that unbeaten record to eighth-placed Cooke.

All-Ireland League fixtures: (Saturday, 2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, Temple Hill; Old Belvedere v Clontarf, Ollie Campbell Park; Terenure College v Nenagh Ormond, Lakelands Park; UCD v St Mary’s College, Belfield; Young Munster v Lansdowne, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Instonians v Old Wesley, Shaw’s Bridge (2pm); Blackrock College v Garryowen, Stradbrook; City of Armagh v Queens, Palace Grounds; Naas v Highfield, Forenaughts; UCC v Dublin University, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Wanderers, Eaton Park; Banbridge v Cashel, Rifle Park; Dungannon v Shannon, Stevenson Park; Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park; MU Barnhall v Old Crescent, Parsonstown.

Division 2B: Enniscorthy v Buccaneers, Alcast Park; Galwegians v Malone, Crowley Park; Navan v Skerries, Balreask Old; Sligo v Clogher Valley, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Rainey, UL4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Bruff, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Clonmel, Deramore Park; Dolphin v Midelton, Virgin Media Park; Malahide v Thomond, Estuary Road; Bective Rangers v Monkstown, Energia Park (1pm).

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated):

Ennis v UL Bohemian, Drumbiggle Road (2pm); Cooke v Galwegians, Shaw’s Bridge (4pm); Blackrock College v Ballincollig, Stradbrook; Old Belvedere v Wicklow, Ollie Campbell Park; Railway Union v Tullow, Willow Lodge.

Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup (2.30pm unless stated): Ballymoney v Suttonians, Kilraughts Road; Bandon v Dromore, Castlebernard; Creggs v Kilfeacle & District, The Green; Enniskillen v Connemara, Ardgart Road; Seapoint v Cooke, Kilbogget Park; St Mary’s v Castlebar, Grove Island; Tuam v Athy, Garraun Park; Wicklow v Muskerry, Ashtown Lane.