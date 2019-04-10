Rugby Australia: Israel Folau’s latest anti-gay comments are ‘unacceptable’

Wallabies star in trouble again after making another homophobic post on social media

Israel Folau faces a showdown with Australian rugby chiefs after posting anti-gay views on social media. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho/Photosport

Israel Folau faces a showdown with Australian rugby chiefs after posting anti-gay views on social media. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Inpho/Photosport

 

Israel Folau faces a showdown with Australian rugby chiefs after posting anti-gay views on social media.

In a statement, Rugby Australia described content within the post as “unacceptable” and said its integrity unit was looking into Folau’s conduct.

The Wallabies star was warned last year, but avoided any disciplinary action, for making homophobic comments on his social media channels.

A message published on his Instagram account on Wednesday read that “hell awaits” for “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators.”

Folau said on Instagram: “Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

Rugby Australia responded in a statement, which read: “Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel Folau on his Instagram account this afternoon.

View this post on Instagram

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on

“The content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the Rugby community.

“The Rugby Australia Integrity Unit has been engaged on the matter tonight.”

Folau, 30, was reminded of his social media obligations by RA chief executive Raelene Castle last year.

There were also threats from sponsors of the Australian national team that they would withdraw support following his social media posts.

Folau has won 73 caps and is a key part of Australia head coach Michael Cheika’s World Cup plans this year. Last weekend, he broke the Super Rugby try-scoring record.

He currently has a contract with the Wallabies and Sydney-based Waratahs that does not expire until 2022.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, meanwhile, Folau became involved in Tasmania’s gender birth certificate debate.

Tasmanian authorities have decided, in a ground-breaking move for an Australian state or territory, to make genders optional on birth certificates.

But in response to that, above a screenshot of a report on the subject, Folau tweeted: “The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from your evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ who will set you free.”

