Leinster v Cheetahs: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Pro14: Leinster v Toyota Cheetahs

Kick-off: 2.30pm, Saturday. Venue: RDS. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Leo Cullen has called on experience for Leinster’s meeting with the Cheetahs as they look to make it 17 competitive wins in a row this season.

After four weekends off provincial duty, a number of players released from the Ireland camp for this weekend are chosen by Cullen in his starting XV, while four Academy players also make the matchday 23.

Rob Kearney starts at full back with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Dave Kearney – one of those released by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell – on the left.

In the centre Joe Tomane wears the number 12 jersey with Jimmy O’Brien outside him.

Luke McGrath is partnered by Ciarán Frawley in the half backs.

In the front row Offaly man Peter Dooley is joined by Rónan Kelleher, who was of course recently capped by Ireland for the first time against Scotland, while Michael Bent makes a welcome return from injury at tight head prop.

Ross Molony is joined by captain Scott Fardy in the second row.

Finally in the back row, fresh from his Ireland debut last weekend, Max Deegan wears the number eight jersey with Rhys Ruddock at blind side and Will Connors selected at open side.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Jimmy O’Brien, Joe Tomane, Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Bent; Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (Capt); Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Michael Milne, Roman Salanoa, Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).