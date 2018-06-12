Leinster confirm signing of former Wallaby Joe Tomane

Leinster have confirmed the signing of 28-year-old former Australian international Joe Tomane from French Top 14 club Montpellier.

Capped on 17 occasions for the Wallabies - he scored five tries - the six foot two inch, 16 and a half stone international of Samoan and Cook Island heritage can play wing and centre; a quick, strong, physical presence who will be a significant addition to the squad of the European and Pro14 champions’ squad.

He will be familiar to Leinster players management and supporters having played against the Irish province on a number of occasions with Montpellier, most recently in this season’s Champions Cup pool stages.

Tomane was born in New Zealand but grew up in Brisbane have moved to Australia with his family as a three-year-old child. He played for the Australian schoolboys but then switched codes in 2008 to play for first the Melbourne Storm and then the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

In 2011 he signed for the Brumbies and the following year won the first of 17 caps for the Wallabies. He joined French Top 14 side Montpellier in 2016, scoring 16 tries in 44 appearances, his last the recent Top 14 final defeat to Castres. He can also place-kick.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “Joe has played in a number of different environments in Australia and most recently in France. I think he is a player that will add considerably to the group and is a player that everyone who supports the team will be excited about.

“I hope that we will all learn from some of the experiences that Joe has had in both codes of rugby. He has played with some great players and played under some great coaches too so he will add greatly in terms of continuing to develop Leinster’s young players. One of the main factors in signing Joe has been the enthusiasm he has shown in looking to join the club. We look forward to welcoming Joe to Leinster in a few weeks’ time.”

Tomane, who will join some of his new teammates for pre-season next month admitted: “I am extremely grateful and blessed to have this opportunity to join Leinster for the next two seasons. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to be coached by Leo (Cullen), Stuart (Lancaster) and to train and play alongside world class athletes.

“Leinster is one of the premier rugby clubs in the world with a rich culture and I will do everything I can to uphold the standards that the past and present players have laid out. I am excited to share my knowledge and experience with the upcoming talents while looking forward to learning and growing as much as possible myself.

“I hope to have a positive impact on the Leinster community and I can’t wait to meet all the supporters and share many special moments with you all.