Joey Carbery in Munster XV for first time since January 2020

Joey Carbery makes his first start since January 2020 as Munster host Scarlets at Thomond Park on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

There are seven changes to the side that beat Connacht and secured a place in the Pro14 final last week.

Carbery takes the 10 jersey having made two appearances off the bench since returning from long-term injury last month. Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the side.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Nash and Shane Daly on either flank. There is a new-look centre partnership with Hanrahan and de Allende starting in midfield together for the first time. Carbery is joined by scrumhalf McCarthy in the halfbacks.

The frontrow of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer is unchanged. Kleyn joins captain Billy Holland in the secondrow with Fineen Wycherley moving to the backrow alongside O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.