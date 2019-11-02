JJ Hanrahan leads Munster to rare win in Cardiff

Cardiff Blues 23 Munster 33

JJ Hanrahan and Alby Mathewson masterminded a brilliant wet-weather performance that had Munster singing in the rain at the Arms Park in Cardiff on Saturday evening.

The bonus-point victory ended a two year wait for a win at the Arms Park for the visitors as they put the home side to the sword and left them trailing behind them in Conference B of the Pro14 by 14 points after five rounds.

Hanrahan, named as man of the match kicked 13 points and made the break that set up the bonus-point try. His halfback partner, Alby Mathewson, scored two tries and combined with Hanrahan to run the show and send the Blues crashing to a fourth successive defeat.

“We had struggled here for the last two seasons and we really wanted to make this one count. We chose to play into the wind because we knew then we would have the wind at our backs,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

“We defended pretty well in the first half, even though they scored at the end to get back level, and we were all pretty calm in the break. The second half performance was really good.”

Jarrod Evans kicked the Blues, who had first use of the strong wind and driving rain, into the lead, although opposite number JJ Hanrahan matched his effort seven minutes later. Evans made it 6-3 before Munster came up with the first try of the night.

Chris Cloete used his power to burrow over for the score and Hanrahan added the extras. Hanrahan then stretched the lead to seven points with another penalty, but it was 13-13 by the break as the Blues worked Corey Domachowski over with the last move of the half and Evans converted.

Evans put his side back in front seven minutes into the second half when he landed his third penalty, but there was an emphatic response from Munster. Hanrahan put O’Byrne through a hole and once they were in the home 22 the visitors were clinical as they worked Alby Mathewson over for a try that Hanrahan once again converted.

They picked up another try from wing Calvin Nash to open up a nine point lead and the bonus-point score followed soon after. Hanrahan broke out of his 22, linked with Mathewson and the scrumhalf stayed in support of Dan Goggin to take a return pass and grab his second try.

Nick Williams grabbed a consolation try at the death for the Blues which Jason Tovey converted.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; J Harries, R Lee-Lo, G Smith, A Summerhill; J Evans, L Williams (Capt); C Domachowski, K Dacey, S Andrews; J Turnbull, R Thornton; S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, W Boyde.

Replacements: K Myhill for K Dacey 41 mins, S Davies for O Robinson and W Halaholo for G Smith 50’, B Thyer for C Domachowski and N Williams for S Lewis-Hughes 59’, K Assiratti for S Andrews 61’, L Jones for L Williams 70’, J Tovey for J Evans 71’, S Lewis-Hughes for W Boyde 77’.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, S Arnold, D Goggin, A Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, A Mathewson; J Loughman, K O’Byrne, K Knox, F Wycherley, D O’Shea; J O’Donoghue (Capt), C Cloete, A Botha.

Replacements: R Scannell for A Wootton 41’, S Archer for K Knox 52’, J Holloway for D O’Shea 58’, C Oliver for C Cloete 59’, N McCarthy for A Mathewson 68’, T Bleyendaal for D Goggin 70’, D Barron for K O’Byrne 75’.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)