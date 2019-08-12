James Lowe hoping to be fit in time for Leinster opener

James Lowe hopes to be fit for the start of Leinster’s Pro 14 campaign following an elective shoulder reconstruction. The New Zealand-born wing underwent surgery following last season’s Pro 14 final against the Glasgow Warriors and should be back in training in time for the province’s opening match against Benetton Treviso on September 28th.

Scott Penny had surgery on both shoulders, albeit performed slightly earlier, as he didn’t travel with the Ireland squad to the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) has been reintegrated into training while wing Hugo Keenan, who sustained a knee ligament injury while on duty for the Ireland Sevens, will rejoin the squad this week ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Coventry at Donnybrook.

Wing Barry Daly has recovered from a collarbone injury sustained against Ulster while Adam Byrne (quad) is also back training fully. Dan Leavy had his ACL and MCL repaired in July. He is unlikely to return until the tail end of the upcoming season.