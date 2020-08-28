Jacob Stockdale resumes at 15 for Ulster as Leinster rest big guns

Pro 14: Ulster v Leinster, Saturday August 29th, Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale will continue at fullback as Ulster take on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

24-year-old Stockdale has scored 16 tries in 28 Test matches from the wing but he resumes in the number 15 jersey against the defending Pro14 champions, with Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle starting on the flanks.

Dan McFarland has named James Hume and Stuart McCloskey in midfield, while Ian Madigan and John Cooney form an international pairing in the halfbacks.

Up front Australian international Sam Carter will lead the province for the first time from the secondrow, where he’s partnered by Kieran Treadwell. Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole are named in the frontrow while Matthew Rea and Jordi Murphy start at flanker with Marcell Coetzee at number eight.

Meanwhile Leo Cullen has rested a number of big names for Saturday’s clash, with Leinster already guaranteed a home Pro14 semi-final.

Ed Byrne will lead Leinster from prop, with Sean Cronin and Michael Bent completing the frontrow. Devin Toner starts in the engine room alongside Ross Molony, with Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Max Deegan in the backrow.

Jamison Gibson-Park is named at number nine with Ross Byrne at outhalf, while Ciarán Frawley and Rory O’Loughlin start in midfield.

Veteran Rob Kearney takes the number 15 jersey, with Hugo Keenan and Cian Kelleher completing the back three.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Sam Carter (capt), Kieran Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Louis Ludik.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Hugo Keenan, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciarán Frawley, Cian Kelleher; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne (capt), Seán Cronin, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, Ross Molony; Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Max Deegan. Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Tom Clarkson, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU).