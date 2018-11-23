Conor Murray is back in the Munster squad for Italian job

Munster and Ireland scrumhalf set to make his return for Sunday’s trip to take on Zebre
Conor Murray has not featured so far this season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Conor Murray has not featured so far this season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Conor Murray is back on the Munster matchday squad for Sunday’s Pro14 encounter with Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Murray’s last competitive action came during Ireland’s successful summer tour of Australia, and he is yet to feature this season.

Chris Farrell and Conor Oliver also make their return to the matchday squad and are both named on the bench, while Ronan O’Mahony makes his first appearance of the 2018/19 season.

Tyler Bleyendaal continues his captaincy from inside centre and academy player Gavin Coombes makes his first start in the Pro14.

There are several changes to the starting XV who claimed a 30-26 win over the Cheetahs in South Africa earlier this month.

Mike Haley continues at fullback as O’Mahony returns on the right wing with Alex Wootton maintaining his position on the opposite flank. Rory Scannell starts in the 13 shirt with Bleyendaal completing the centre partnership.

Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan combine in the halfbacks.

The pack sees Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea partnering in the second row. Coombes is joined by Chris Cloete and Arno Botha in the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Ronan O’Mahony, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal (Capt) Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Conor Murray, Bill Johnston, Chris Farrell

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.