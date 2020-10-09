Changes aplenty Munster as Murray returns to the squad

Pro14: Munster v Edinburgh

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Thomond Park. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Conor Murray will return to the bench for Munster on Saturday when they host Edinburgh with Craig Casey maintaining his place at scrumhalf.

In total Johann van Graan has made seven changes to the team that saw off Scarlets last week but the hero of that match – Ben Healy – has kept his place at outhalf.

There is a new midfield pairing with Alex McHenry, making his first Pro14 start, named alongside Rory Scannell.

In the back three Matt Gallagher makes his Munster debut on the left-wing joining Andrew Conway and Mike Haley.

Jeremy Loughman comes into the front row to pack down with Rhys Marshall and John Ryan while Fineen Wycherley joins Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

The backrow change sees Tommy O’Donnell included with Jack O’Donoghue making the move to blindside, and CJ Stander captains the side from number 8.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Dan Goggin.