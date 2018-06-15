Peter O’Mahony: We will need our best performance yet

Irish captain on Ireland’s revenge, Dan Leavy’s return and David Pocock

Gerry Thornley in Melbourne

Peter O’Mahony talks to his Irish teammates during Friday’s captain’s run at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony talks to his Irish teammates during Friday’s captain’s run at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Amongst the many emotional elements a beaten team brings a week after a defeat is an anger to rectify what went wrong a week beforehand. Although Peter O’Mahony didn’t use the word, the Irish captain suggested as much after conceding they fell below the standards they’d set in winning the Grand Slam, but that it will have to be channelled into their best performance of the season if Ireland are to beat Australia and level the series.

That 18-9 first test defeat a week ago in Brisbane ended a 12-match winning run stretching back 15 months, and on the eve of Ireland’s second test against Australia in Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Saturday (kick-off 9.05pm local time/11.05am Irish) O’Mahony admitted: “Fellas are frustrated and upset, it was a record we wanted to hold on to.

“But we’re a team that understands that when something like that happens we have got to improve. It was up to us to have a good look at the game and see what areas we need to improve on.

“We understand that we were beaten by a better team last Saturday and we’re going to have to put in a performance that has been better than any we’ve put in over the last 18 months to beat this Australia team. With the quality they have and their game-plan, they’re one of the best teams in the world and we have to up our game from the standards we set in the Six Nations, which we certainly didn’t do last week.”

This, more than not finishing a memorable season on a low note, is what has been driving the squad this week according to the captain.

“It’s for us, more than anything, it’s not that we’re saying we want to finish the season with this or that. We want to better our performance every week and that’s what we’ve been focusing on.

“We knew our performance wasn’t up to scratch last week, we’d a good look at the areas we need to improve on and there was quite a few, which hasn’t happened us in a while. But we’ve taken those learnings, tried to work on them during the week and hopefully that pays off on the weekend.”

The Wallabies, by contrast, are seeking to back up a win, although having had experience of a long winning run, O’Mahony doesn’t necessarily believe that Australia have the harder task.

“There’s two sides to the coin, the confidence that they’ve got from beating the All Blacks and the performance last week are things that give you confidence in your ability. Not that they need it, they’re a superb team, but you build on your wins. You take the good with the bad and try to get better.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do, that’s what we have to do this week - be better than last week. It won’t be different for them, they’ve a hunger to get better and we’ve no doubt they will be better.”

Whereas Ireland have made eight changes, the Wallabies are unchanged for the first time under Michael Cheika’s but O’Mahony doesn’t believe this makes it easier to analyse them.

“You’re still dealing with one of the best squads in the world. All the names jump off the page, as much work as you do you still have to try and negate them in the 80 minutes which is the difficult thing. I don’t think it makes a difference.”

One of those changes sees the return of Dan Leavy, whom O’Mahony played alongside in all of Ireland’s five wins in the Six Nations, and who is sure to bring his typically high work-rate and impact on both sides of the ball.

“He’s had a great season and he’s brought a great energy. He’s been incredible at playing rugby this year. He’s brought a physical edge, his fitness, his enthusiasm to get stuck in is infectious and it’s good to have him back in training this week. I’m sure he’s raring to go.”

Invariably, the Irish captain was asked about Neil Francis describing David Pocock as a cancer on the game. “I don’t read a huge amount of media stuff and I don’t read a huge amount of Neil Francis’ stuff,” said O;’Mahony, “but I certainly don’t think that that’s the opinion that we, as a group or as a nation, have of David. He is an incredible rugby player, we saw that with the impact he had on the game last week, and I certainly wouldn’t be standing by an opinion like that.”

As for negating, or even limiting, Pocock’s peerless ability over the ball, O’Mahony admitted: “It’s a very difficult thing to do, he’s a quality rugby player and been proving that for a long time. Look, it’s an individual battle that we have at the breakdown. He’s there and whoever’s there at the breakdown, you’ve got to be there earlier and negate them, which is a difficult thing to do. You saw the impact he had last week so it’s something we have to try to stop.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.