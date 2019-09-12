Paddy Jackson omission nothing to do with protests, says Kidney

Player left out of London Irish squad for pre-season friendly against Munster in Cork

John Fallon

London Irish coach Declan Kidney: ‘Our last game was on May 4th so it will be good to get a game under our belt.’ Photograph: Martin Bennett/Inpho

London Irish coach Declan Kidney: ‘Our last game was on May 4th so it will be good to get a game under our belt.’ Photograph: Martin Bennett/Inpho

 

Declan Kidney said that the decision to leave Paddy Jackson out of the London Irish squad to travel to Cork for a pre-season friendly against Munster on Friday evening had nothing to do with planned protests outside the stadium.

Kidney said it was never intended to bring Jackson and several other players to Cork and that he will make his debut in the coming weeks for London Irish, having arrived from Perpignan during the summer.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with protests or anything like that,” said Kidney. “As a matter of fact, the players all knew about the squad that would be travelling long before any of that came to light. It’s a pure rugby decision.

“We have lots of out-halves, we have lots of props. We have six props available, only four of them can play. We have three out-halves, only two of them can play.

“And it’s a friendly fixture, too, with all due respect, and there are other reasons, too. Paddy was in France so he started his pre-season later than others,” added the London Irish director of rugby, speaking at the launch of the Gallagher Premiership in Twickenham.

Lengthy pre-season

The former Munster and Ireland coach said they have a programme to utilise all their squad during the lengthy pre-season which, in essence, will continue during the Premiership Rugby Cup which starts next week before the league commences on October 18th.

“It’s been such a long pre-season for London Irish. Our last game was on May 4th so it will be good to get a game under our belt, and we will introduce more players in the cup competition which starts here soon.

“We have 10 players away at the World Cup, some of them haven’t even been in the club yet, so they will become available in a few months.”

Paddy Jackson of London Irish in training last week: ‘He is a good player and we just want him to fulfil his potential.’ Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Paddy Jackson of London Irish in training last week: ‘He is a good player and we just want him to fulfil his potential.’ Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Kidney, who gave Jackson his Irish debut against Scotland in 2013, said he has high expectations of him for the season ahead as promoted London Irish bid to copperfasten their position in the Premiership.

“Two years ago he was playing for Ireland in Japan, three years ago he was playing against the Springboks. He is a good player and we just want him to fulfil his potential,” added Kidney, who guided Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam 10 years ago.

Top flight

Now Kidney is hoping to work the oracle with a London Irish side back in the top flight of English rugby, and who will move to a stadium which they will share with Brentford FC next season in west London.

But Kidney said they are aiming for more than survival on their return to the Premiership.

“If you go into that mode you are already beaten. It’s like all teams I have been involved in – you strive to be the best you can be and wherever that takes us, that’s as much as you can do in life. All the matches are fairly attritional here, you can’t target specific games.

“The new stadium opening in Brentford next season is an extra carrot for us. To be part of something that will bring London Irish back to London would be nice, but at the same time the Madejski Stadium is a brilliant auditorium for playing matches.

“But the fact that Brentford is that bit closer to the Irish diaspora will be great,” added Kidney.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.