Andy Farrell plays strongest hand as Ireland look to seal Triple Crown with victory over Scotland

Tommy O'Brien comes back in on the left wing for Ireland's final Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Andy Farrell has rotated his squad like never before in his seventh Six Nations campaign, with a nod toward the more congested format and the next World Cup.

Yet with more on the line in this Saturday’s Triple Crown shoot-out against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2.10pm), one has the distinct impression that the Ireland head coach has opted to play what he now sees as his strongest available hand.

This game will go a long way toward defining Ireland’s campaign, the high water mark of the last three wins being the record Twickenham win in round three. Accordingly, Farrell has reverted to that team bar injuries.

Back come Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, the former having been rested altogether against Wales, while the latter two were on the bench. Compared to the starting XV for that 42-21 win over England, Tom O’Toole and Jack Conan have been picked in place of Jeremy Loughman and the injured James Ryan. Conan was a late withdrawal from the bench in Twickenham due to illness before his man of the match display against Wales.

The only other change from that XV is also injury-related, with Tommy O’Brien starting on the left wing in place of James Lowe, as he did for the last hour in Twickenham. The result was the sight of O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune occasionally working in sweet harmony on either edge, much like the French wingers do to thrilling effect, and has rarely been seen before for an Irish side.

Baloucoune had replaced O’Brien after the opening night defeat in Paris and has started the last three matches on the right wing, but now O’Brien has been chosen on the left to reprise their double act. Arguably not since Simon Zebo and Tommy Bowe were in harness has an Irish team had so much pace on the wings. Their selection is clear recognition that Ireland are moving towards accommodating authentic wingers more so than previously as they also seek to become more threatening off transition and broken play.

Both are good defenders too and their selection counters the pace of Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham, each of whom scored two of Scotland’s seven tries against France.

Hence, despite Jacob Stockdale scoring and creating tries against Wales, he makes way for O’Brien.

“We all know what type of player Tommy is,” said Farrell. “He’s a type of player that attacks the game and that’s the only way he knows. And he certainly did that against England, so he deserves his chance this weekend.

“But also Jacob Stockdale could be proud of what he’s done over the Six Nations, as far as proving to himself and to us and to everyone else that he’s back at this level.

“I think he’s made great strides as far as international rugby, getting back on to the scene and he’s very unlucky. I suppose he’d be disappointed as well, not to take the field this weekend.”

Ireland, like Scotland, go into the first of Super Saturday’s trio of final-round games knowing that a win will secure the Triple Crown and leave them atop the table and needing a favour from England to lift a second trophy in the evening.

Bundee Aki returns to an Irish matchday squad for the first time in this year's Six Nations. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Of course, you would love to dream like that,” admitted Farrell. “Obviously, the rest of it is out of our hands, but there’s something that’s in our hands. We concentrate on our performance first and foremost. When something that’s pretty special to us, that’s the Triple Crown. Over the years, it’s been hard to come by when you’re playing for Ireland, so we’re desperate to make sure that we get across that.”

Farrell has also restored Finlay Bealham, Craig Casey and, after his three-match ban, Bundee Aki, to the bench, and confirmed that the later was straining at the leash to make his first appearance of this championship.

“He is, he’s in great form,” said Farrell. “He’s one of those players, as you all know, who makes the dressingroom feel right and he’s certainly done that over the last two weeks.”

Injuries have forced Farrell’s hand again, with Ryan the latest casualty, so in addition to Aki, Darragh Murray will become the 35th Irish player to feature in this year’s Six Nations.

The 24-year-old Connacht lock was not even named in the original 37-man squad and was brought to Portugal initially as a training panellist. By contrast, neither Cormac Izuchukwu and Edwin Edogbo have appeared since their sole outings against Italy in round two, while Murray will add to the two caps he earned in July in Georgia and Portugal. His renowned lineout work would have impressed Paul O’Connell when he was interim head coach for those summer Tests.

Scotland’s secondrow stocks have been reduced by the injuries to Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings, so in come Max Williamson and Grant Gilchrist. In a third change Zander Fagerson is restored at tighthead prop.

Graham stoked the fires last Tuesday when venturing that Ireland were “there for the taking”, albeit amid an extended tribute to their opponents this Saturday, who have won the last 11 meetings with the Scots.

“He’s entitled to his opinion first and foremost,” said Farrell of Graham, whose two tries against France took his tally to 37 to top Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer.

“He’s a great lad Darcy, actually. Obviously, I got to know him in the Lions, so it’s how he feels and obviously how the squad feels, and rightly so, in my opinion.”

“They were outstanding last week against France, and we’ve been preparing for another Scottish performance like that. We know that we’ll have to be at our best to beat them, as they’re a side that we’ve always respected.”

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Rob Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Mike Milne, Finlay Bealham, Darragh Murray, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell (vice-capt), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Max Williamson, Grant Gilchrist; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (vice-capt), Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, D’Arcy Rae, Alex Craig, Magnus Bradbury, George Horne, Kyle Rowe, Tom Jordan.