Six Nations team news: France add heft to secondrow for visit of England

Emmanuel Meafou returns to the France secondrow for the game against England in Paris on Saturday night. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

France have added heft to their secondrow by recalling Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament for Saturday night’s Six Nations clash with England in Paris.

Head coach Fabien Galthié has turned to his trusted all-Toulouse lock partnership by pairing the duo together for the ninth time, promoting them from the bench roles they performed in the 50-40 defeat by Scotland in round four.

Charles Ollivon moves from the engine room to number eight to accommodate their return, with Galthié’s hand partly forced by suspension and injury.

Oscar Jegou has been banned for four matches for eye-gouging against Scotland while Anthony Jelonch is recovering from a hamstring strain suffered during training this week.

Temo Matiu makes his debut in the number seven jersey to complete the three personnel changes to the pack.

The only adjustment to the backline is at outside centre where Pierre-Louis Barassi replaces Nicolas Depoortere, who dislocated his shoulder at Murrayfield.

France top the Six Nations table but are locked in a three-way tussle for the title alongside Ireland and Scotland, who clash in Dublin in the opening match of ‘Super Saturday’.

However, Les Bleus’ overwhelmingly superior points difference means that a bonus-point victory would almost certainly result in a successful defence of their crown, regardless of events at the Aviva Stadium.

FRANCE (v England, Stade de France, Saturday, 8.10pm Irish time): Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, ⁠Pierre-Louis ​Barassi, Yoram Moefana, ​Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Atoine ​Dupont (capt), Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; François ​Cros, Temo Matiu, Charles Ollivon.

Replacements: ‌Peato Mauvaka, ⁠Rodrigue Neti, Demba Bamba, Hugo Auradou, ‌Mickael Guillard, Joshua ​Brennan, Baptiste Serin, Emilien Gailleton.

Wales coach Steve Tandy has named an unchanged starting XV ‌for their clash at home to Italy on Saturday as they seek to ‌end their 15-game losing streak in the competition.

Wales were beaten 27-17 by Ireland in Dublin in their last ​encounter but were roundly praised for an improved showing, as they were in a last-gasp 26-23 home defeat to Scotland in the previous round.

Tandy has decided on continuity to reward the players who did ​duty in Ireland as they try to break their barren run and finish the campaign on a high.

Dan ⁠Edwards and scrumhalf Tomos Williams make up the halfback pairing, with Joe Hawkins ‌and ‌Eddie ​James in the midfield, and a back three of wings Josh Adams and Ellis Mee, and Louis Rees-Zammit in the fullback jersey.

Captain ⁠Dewi Lake has props Rhys ​Carre and Tomas Francis either side of ​him in the frontrow, with Dafydd Jenkins and Ben Carter the lock pairing, and ‌a loose trio of number eight ​Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann and James Botham.

“Having an unchanged team, I think it reflects ⁠the cohesion and the consistency in ⁠the group and ​the consistency of performance out in Ireland,” Tandy said.

“This week we need to go up another level. We’ve had some really good performances. I think there were parts against France, then we built up into the Scotland game where I thought we were very good.

“Against Ireland we stepped up to the plate physically. Now it’s putting it all together and creating our best ‌performance this weekend.”

Italy have won ⁠on their last two visits to Cardiff and three of their previous four tests against Wales. They are coming off a historic first-ever win ‌over England last weekend.

WALES (v Italy, Principality Stadium, Saturday, 4.40pm): Louis Rees-Zammit; Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Tomos ​Williams; Rhys Carre, Dewi Lake (capt), Tomas Francis; Dafydd Jenkins, Ben ​Carter; Alex Mann, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Kieran Hardy, Jarrod Evans, Blair Murray.