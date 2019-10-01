October rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures

The World Cup continues in Japan as the Pro 14 and Alll-Ireland League get up and running

 

(all times Irish)

WEDNESDAY 2nd
World Cup Pool C: France v USA (8.45am). Pool B: New Zealand v Canada (11.15am).

THURSDAY 3rd
World Cup Pool D: Georgia v Fiji (6.15am); Pool A: Ireland v Russia (11.15am).

FRIDAY 4th
Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Italy (10.45am).

Pro14: Glasgow v Scarlets (7.35); Leinster v Ospreys (7.35).

AIL Division 2A: UL Bohemian v Old Crescent (8.0).

SATURDAY 5th
Rugby World Cup – Pool D: Australia v Uruguay (6.15am); Pool C: England v Argentina (9.0am); Pool A: Japan v Samoa (11.30am).

Pro 14: Southern Kings v Munster (3.0); Cardiff v Edinburgh (5.15), Zebre v Dragons (5.0); Cheetahs v Ulster (5.15); Connacht v Benetton (7.35).

SUNDAY 6th
World Cup Pool B: New Zealand v Namibia (5.45am); Pool C: France v Tonga (8.45am).

TUESDAY 8th
World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Canada (11.15am).

WEDNESDAY 9th
World Cup Pool C: Argentina v USA (5.45am); Pool A: Scotland v Russia (8.15am); Pool D: Wales v Fiji (10.45am).

FRIDAY 11th
World Cup Pool D: Australia v Georgia (11.15am).

Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster (5.15); Dragons v Connacht (7.35); Leinster v Edinburgh(7.35).

AIL Division 2B (8.0): Corinthians v Galwegians (8.0).

SATURDAY 12th
World Cup Pool B: New Zealand v Italy (5.45am); Pool C: England v France, (9.15am); Pool A: Ireland v Samoa (11.45am).

Pro 14: Scarlets v Zebre (3.0); Southern Kings v Ulster (3.0); Glasgow v Cardiff (7.35); Ospreys v Benetton (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Cork Con; Garryowen v Lansdowne; Terenure v Young Munster; UCC v Ballynahinch; UCD v Dublin University.

Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Highfield; Malone v Shannon; Naas v Old Wesley; Old Belvedere v Navan; St Mary’s v City of Armagh.

Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Nenagh Ormond; Cashel v MU Barnhall; Old Crescent v Dolphin; QUB v UL Bohemian; Rainey OB v Buccaneers.

Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Malahide; Greystones v Ballina; Sligo v Belfast Harlequins; Wanderers v Dungannon.

Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Enniscorthy; Midleton v Bangor; Omagh v Tullamore; Skerries v City of Derry; Sunday’s Well v Clonmel.

SUNDAY 13th
World Cup Pool B: Namibia v Canada (4.15am); Pool C: USA v Tonga (6.45am); Pool D: Wales v Uruguay (9.15am); Pool A: Japan v Scotland (11.45am).

FRIDAY 18th
AIL Division 1A: Clontarf v Terenure, 8.0.

SATURDAY 19th
World Cup Quarter-finals – QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (8.15am); QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (11.15am).

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v UCD; Cork Con v Lansdowne; Dublin University v Garryowen; Young Munster v UCC.

Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Old Belvedere; Highfield v Naas; Malone v Banbridge; Old Wesley v St Mary’s; Shannon v Navan.

Division 2A (2.30): Buccaneers v Ballymena; Cashel v Old Crescent; Dolphin v QUB; MU Barnhall v Nenagh Ormond; UL Bohemian v Rainer OB.

Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Blackrock; Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians; Dungannon v Malahide; Galwegians v Greystones; Wanderers v Sligo.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Clonmel; City of Derry v Omagh; Enniscorthy v Skerries; Midleton v Bruff; Tullamore v Sunday’s Well.

SUNDAY 20th
World Cup Quarter-finals – QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (8.15am); QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (11.15am).

FRIDAY 25th
Pro 14: Munster v Ospreys (7.35); Ulster v Cardiff (7.35)

SATURDAY 26th
World Cup semi-final: Winner Pool C/Runner-up Pool D v Winner Pool B/Runner-up Pool A (9am).

Pro 14: Dragons v Glasgow (3.0); Benetton v Southern Kings (3.0); Connacht v Cheetahs (5.15); Zebre v Leinster (5.15); Edinburgh v Scarlets (7.35).

SUNDAY 27th
World Cup Semi-final: Winner Pool D/Runner-up Pool C v Winner Pool A/Runner-up Pool B (9am).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.