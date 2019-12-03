Jeremy Davidson extends Brive contract until 2023

Former Ireland secondrow joined French club as head coach in 2018

Jeremy Davidson has agreed a two-year extension as head coach of Brive. Photograph: Thierry Suire/AFP via Getty Images

Jeremy Davidson has agreed a two-year extension as head coach of Brive. Photograph: Thierry Suire/AFP via Getty Images

 

Former Ireland secondrow forward Jeremy Davidson has extended his contract as Brive head coach until 2023.

Davidson, who joined Brive in July 2018 and secured promotion to the Top 14 in his first season, has agreed a two-year extension at the Correze club.

“I am delighted to continue this very beautiful adventure in Brive,” Davidson told the official club website.

“We are building something exceptional for the club and we all have the same desire to succeed.”

Brive are currently eighth in the Top 14 standings with five wins and five defeats from their 10 games.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.