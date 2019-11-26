Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o joins Japan’s Sunwolves

32-year-old was omitted from England World Cup squad over altercation with Mike Brown

Former England and Leinster centre Ben Te’o has signed for Japanese Super Rugby team the Sunwolves.

Te’o will make his debut in the competition next year having completed his short-term contract with Toulon, the Top 14 club he joined after his three-year deal with Worcester ended.

The 32-year-old cross-code centre was omitted from England’s World Cup squad after being involved in an off-field altercation with Mike Brown during a training camp in August.

Te’o won 18 caps for England and two for the Lions and was viewed as a certainty for World Cup selection until the spat with Brown.

Eddie Jones admired his big game experience gained during seven State of Origin appearances for Queensland, but he was an inconsistent performer in a Red Rose jersey.

The Sunwolves have named him among 15 players recruited for their last Super Rugby campaign.

