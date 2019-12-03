Jeremy Davidson extends Brive contract until 2023

Former Ireland secondrow forward Jeremy Davidson has extended his contract as Brive head coach until 2023.

Davidson, who joined Brive in July 2018 and secured promotion to the Top 14 in his first season, has agreed a two-year extension at the Correze club.

“I am delighted to continue this very beautiful adventure in Brive,” Davidson told the official club website.

“We are building something exceptional for the club and we all have the same desire to succeed.”

Brive are currently eighth in the Top 14 standings with five wins and five defeats from their 10 games.