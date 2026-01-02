Dan Sheehan to captain Leinster side for visit of Connacht

Dan Sheehan will captain a Leinster side that shows nine changes for the URC clash with Connacht. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.30 - Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Dan Sheehan will captain a Leinster side that shows nine changes from the side that beat Munster for tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium (5.30).

There is a new centre pairing with Hugh Cooney and Charlie Tector combining in place of Rieko Ioane and Robbie Henshaw. Joshua Kenny comes in on the left wing for James Lowe, while Sam Prendergast returns to the 10 jersey with Harry Byrne dropping to the bench.

Sheehan is the only change to the frontrow while Brian Deeny joins Joe McCarthy in the secondrow. It’s a completely new backrow with Diarmuid Mangan named at blindside flanker, Will Connors - back for his first game since October - at openside and Jack Conan taking over at number eight from Caelan Doris.

Academy secondrow and former Irish under-20s international Conor O’Tighearnaigh is in line for his first game of the season off the bench, one that favours a 6-2 split with Luke McGrath and Byrne as cover for the backline.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has made five alterations from the side that started last week’s narrow loss to Ulster. Dave Heffernan and Jack Carty miss out through injury, so Dylan Tierney-Martin comes in to start at hooker and Josh Ioane reclaims the 10 jersey, as he forms a new halfback combination with Matthew Devine, who takes over from Ben Murphy.

Chay Mullins has returned to full fitness and replaces Daniel Ryan on the right wing while David Hawkshaw is preferred to Cathal Forde in the centre. Among the replacements, Paul Boyle is back after injury, while Academy prop Billy Bohan will make his URC debut, having won a first Connacht cap in the Challenge Cup win over Black Lions last month.

Leinster: C Frawley: T O’Brien, H Cooney, C Tector, J Kenny; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan (capt), T Clarkson; J McCarthy, B Deeny, D Mangan, W Connors, J Conan. Replacements: G McCarthy, J Boyle, R Slimani, C O’Tighearnaigh, M Deegan, J van der Flier, L McGrath, H Byrne.

Connacht: S Gilbert; C Mullins, David Hawkshaw, B Aki, F Treacy; J Ioane, M Devine; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; J Joyce, D O’Connor; J Murphy, C Prendergast (capt), S Jansen. Replacements: Eoin de Buitlear, B Bohan, F Barrett, D Murray, P Boyle, B Murphy, H West, C Forde.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).