James Ryan set for up to 12 weeks on the sidelines

Leinster and Ireland lock could miss some significant fixtures with shoulder injury

Updated: 38 minutes ago

James Ryan suffered a shoulder injury in training before the recent break. File photograph: Inpho

James Ryan is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a shoulder injury and the Leinster lock could miss Ireland’s Six Nations clash against Italy. He’s also unlikely to make it back in time for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter final in just under seven weeks from now.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen issued a squad injury update on Monday as the team continues preparations for a return against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on August 22nd. However, Ryan and Adam Byrne have both been ruled out of that Pro14 encounter.

Ireland’s two postponed games in the 2020 Six Nations at home to Italy and away to France are set to go ahead on October 24th - which will be in 12 weeks’ time - and 31st respectively. While Leinster’s European Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Saracens is due to take place on September 19th, with the semi-finals the following weekend.

According to Leinster’s media update: “Ryan suffered a shoulder injury in training before the recent break and has had a procedure to address the issue. He will be out of action for up to 10-12 weeks.” Byrne suffered a hamstring injury and is due to have a procedure this week. He too will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

Meanwhile Peter Dooley is rehabilitating a shoulder injury and is aiming to return to training in the next two weeks, Vakh Abdaladze suffered a recurrence of his back injury and is seeking further opinion before a course of rehabilitation is decided upon. James Lowe returned to training last week after following all government health advice and guidelines upon his arrival back into the country from New Zealand.

Dan Leavy is continuing to integrate gradually into rugby training after a significant multi-ligament knee injury.

