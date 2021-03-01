Ireland release 13 players for interprovincial clashes

Four Leinster players return and two from Ulster for top of the conference meeting

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Craig Casey featured in the win over Italy but heads back to Munster this week. Photograph: Inpho

Craig Casey featured in the win over Italy but heads back to Munster this week. Photograph: Inpho

 

Following Ireland’s win over Italy on Saturday the IRFU has released 13 players back to their provinces. The players will get some game time in next weekend’s two interprovincial Pro14 clashes.

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan are available for Connacht’s clash with Munster. Johann van Graan’s team are boosted by the inclusion of Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell for the Friday night encounter at Thomond Park.

While Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier are released for Leinster’s top of the conference (A) clash with Ulster, who themselves can avail of Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole on Saturday evening in Belfast.

A number of the players released featured in last weekend’s Pro14 matches, while Casey is the only one of the 13 who featured in Rome. Munster are currently top of Conference B, nine points ahead of Connacht. While Leinster lead Conference A by six points after 13 rounds.

There’s no further update on injuries picked up in Rome to Jordan Larmour (hip), Tadgh Furlong (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (HIA) and Ronan Kelleher (ankle). They all continue their recovery under the supervision of the national medical team and will be further assessed later in the week.

A 23 man panel has been retained for the two day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday this week at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.