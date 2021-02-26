Rugby World Cup 2023: Ireland to kick-off in Bordeaux
Andy Farrell’s team will face two qualifiers in their opening two matches
The Noveau Stade de Bordeaux where Ireland will play their first pool match in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Ireland’s quest to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time will start in Bordeaux in 2023, where they will play a European qualifier on September 9th.
Ireland’s opening two fixtures will be against qualifiers before the tougher tests come with their second match in Pool B coming against the qualifier from Asia/Pacific 1 in Nantes on September 16th.
Andy Farrell’s men face the Springboks in Paris on September 23th and will then return to the Stade de France to complete their Pool B games against rivals Scotland on October 7th.
England will begin the tournament against Argentina in Marseille, while Scotland will take on defending champions South Africa in the same city a day later.
Both matches will be played at the Stade Velodrome, on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th.
Hosts France will face three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising opening match of the tournament at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8th.
After their Pool D opener against Los Pumas, Eddie Jones’ 2019 runners-up will take on Japan in Nice on September 17th before back-to-back games in Lille against qualifiers from the Americas and Oceania on September 23rd and October 7th respectively.
Wales, meanwhile, begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10th and take on two-time champions Australia in Lyon a fortnight later.
Games will be played at nine venues across France.
The final — scheduled for Saturday, October 28th — the third-placed play-off, both semi-finals and two of the quarter-finals will be staged at the Stade de France.
Marseille will host the other two last-eight fixtures.
Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures
(All kick-off times tbc)
Friday, September 8th
Pool A
France v New Zealand, Stade De France, Paris
Saturday, September 9th
Pool A
Italy v Africa 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne
Pool B
Ireland v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux
Pool C
Australia v Europe 1, Stade De France, Paris
Pool D
England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Sunday, September 10th
Pool D
Japan v Americas 2, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse
Pool B
South Africa v Scotland, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Pool C
Wales v Fiji, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux
Thursday, September 14th
Pool A
France v Americas 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Friday, September 15th
Pool A
New Zealand v Africa 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse
Saturday, September 16th
Pool D
Oceania 1 v Americas 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux
Pool C
Wales v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade De Nice, Nice
Pool B
Ireland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes
Sunday, September 17th
Pool B
South Africa v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux
Pool C
Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne
Pool D
England v Japan, Stade De Nice, Nice
Wednesday, September 20th
Pool A
Italy v Americas 1, Stade De Nice, Nice
Thursday, September 21st
Pool A
France v Africa 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Friday, September 22nd
Pool D
Argentina v Oceania 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne
Saturday, September 23rd
Pool C
Europe 1 v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse
Pool D
England v Americas 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Pool B
South Africa v Ireland, Stade De France, Paris
Sunday, September 24th
Pool B
Scotland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De Nice, Nice
Pool C
Wales v Australia, Parc Ol, Lyon
Wednesday, September 27th
Pool A
Americas 1 v Africa 1, Parc Ol, Lyon
Thursday, September 28th
Pool D
Japan v Oceania 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse
Friday, September 29th
Pool A
New Zealand v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon
Saturday, September 30th
Pool D
Argentina v Americas 2, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes
Pool C
Fiji v Europe 1, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux
Pool B
Scotland v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Sunday, October 1st
Pool C
Australia v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne
Pool B
South Africa v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Thursday, October 5th
Pool A
New Zealand v Americas 1, Parc Ol, Lyon
Friday, October 6th
Pool A
France v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon
Saturday, October 7th
Pool C
Wales v Europe 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes
Pool D
England v Oceania 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Pool B
Ireland v Scotland, Stade De France, Saint-Denis
Sunday, October 8th
Pool D
Japan v Argentina, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes
Pool B
Asia / Pacific 1 v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Pool C
Fiji v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse
Saturday, October 14th
Quarter-Final 1
Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Quarter-Final 2
Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A, Stade De France, Paris
Sunday, October 15th
Quarter-Final 3
Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Quarter-Final 4
Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B, Stade De France, Paris
Friday, October 20th
Semi-Final 1
Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris
Saturday, October 21st
Semi-Final 2
Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4, Stade De France, Paris
Friday, October 27th
Third Placed Playoff
Runner-Up Semi-Final 1 v Runner-Up Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris
Saturday, October 28th
Final
Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Saint-Denis