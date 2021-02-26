Rugby World Cup 2023: Ireland to kick-off in Bordeaux

Ireland’s quest to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time will start in Bordeaux in 2023, where they will play a European qualifier on September 9th.

Ireland’s opening two fixtures will be against qualifiers before the tougher tests come with their second match in Pool B coming against the qualifier from Asia/Pacific 1 in Nantes on September 16th.

Andy Farrell’s men face the Springboks in Paris on September 23th and will then return to the Stade de France to complete their Pool B games against rivals Scotland on October 7th.

England will begin the tournament against Argentina in Marseille, while Scotland will take on defending champions South Africa in the same city a day later.

Both matches will be played at the Stade Velodrome, on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th.

Hosts France will face three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising opening match of the tournament at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8th.

After their Pool D opener against Los Pumas, Eddie Jones’ 2019 runners-up will take on Japan in Nice on September 17th before back-to-back games in Lille against qualifiers from the Americas and Oceania on September 23rd and October 7th respectively.

Wales, meanwhile, begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10th and take on two-time champions Australia in Lyon a fortnight later.

Games will be played at nine venues across France.

The final — scheduled for Saturday, October 28th — the third-placed play-off, both semi-finals and two of the quarter-finals will be staged at the Stade de France.

Marseille will host the other two last-eight fixtures.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

(All kick-off times tbc)

Friday, September 8th

Pool A

France v New Zealand, Stade De France, Paris

Saturday, September 9th

Pool A

Italy v Africa 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool B

Ireland v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C

Australia v Europe 1, Stade De France, Paris

Pool D

England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Sunday, September 10th

Pool D

Japan v Americas 2, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Pool B

South Africa v Scotland, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Pool C

Wales v Fiji, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Thursday, September 14th

Pool A

France v Americas 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Friday, September 15th

Pool A

New Zealand v Africa 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Saturday, September 16th

Pool D

Oceania 1 v Americas 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C

Wales v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade De Nice, Nice

Pool B

Ireland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Sunday, September 17th

Pool B

South Africa v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C

Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool D

England v Japan, Stade De Nice, Nice

Wednesday, September 20th

Pool A

Italy v Americas 1, Stade De Nice, Nice

Thursday, September 21st

Pool A

France v Africa 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Friday, September 22nd

Pool D

Argentina v Oceania 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Saturday, September 23rd

Pool C

Europe 1 v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Pool D

England v Americas 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool B

South Africa v Ireland, Stade De France, Paris

Sunday, September 24th

Pool B

Scotland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De Nice, Nice

Pool C

Wales v Australia, Parc Ol, Lyon

Wednesday, September 27th

Pool A

Americas 1 v Africa 1, Parc Ol, Lyon

Thursday, September 28th

Pool D

Japan v Oceania 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Friday, September 29th

Pool A

New Zealand v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon

Saturday, September 30th

Pool D

Argentina v Americas 2, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool C

Fiji v Europe 1, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool B

Scotland v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Sunday, October 1st

Pool C

Australia v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool B

South Africa v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Thursday, October 5th

Pool A

New Zealand v Americas 1, Parc Ol, Lyon

Friday, October 6th

Pool A

France v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon

Saturday, October 7th

Pool C

Wales v Europe 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool D

England v Oceania 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool B

Ireland v Scotland, Stade De France, Saint-Denis

Sunday, October 8th

Pool D

Japan v Argentina, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool B

Asia / Pacific 1 v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool C

Fiji v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Saturday, October 14th

Quarter-Final 1

Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Quarter-Final 2

Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A, Stade De France, Paris

Sunday, October 15th

Quarter-Final 3

Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Quarter-Final 4

Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B, Stade De France, Paris

Friday, October 20th

Semi-Final 1

Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris

Saturday, October 21st

Semi-Final 2

Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4, Stade De France, Paris

Friday, October 27th

Third Placed Playoff

Runner-Up Semi-Final 1 v Runner-Up Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris

Saturday, October 28th

Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Saint-Denis