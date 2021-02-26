Rugby World Cup 2023: Ireland to kick-off in Bordeaux

Andy Farrell’s team will face two qualifiers in their opening two matches

The Noveau Stade de Bordeaux where Ireland will play their first pool match in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

Ireland’s quest to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time will start in Bordeaux in 2023, where they will play a European qualifier on September 9th.

Ireland’s opening two fixtures will be against qualifiers before the tougher tests come with their second match in Pool B coming against the qualifier from Asia/Pacific 1 in Nantes on September 16th.

Andy Farrell’s men face the Springboks in Paris on September 23th and will then return to the Stade de France to complete their Pool B games against rivals Scotland on October 7th.

England will begin the tournament against Argentina in Marseille, while Scotland will take on defending champions South Africa in the same city a day later.

Both matches will be played at the Stade Velodrome, on Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th.

Hosts France will face three-time winners New Zealand in a tantalising opening match of the tournament at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8th.

After their Pool D opener against Los Pumas, Eddie Jones’ 2019 runners-up will take on Japan in Nice on September 17th before back-to-back games in Lille against qualifiers from the Americas and Oceania on September 23rd and October 7th respectively.

Wales, meanwhile, begin their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10th and take on two-time champions Australia in Lyon a fortnight later.

Games will be played at nine venues across France.

The final — scheduled for Saturday, October 28th — the third-placed play-off, both semi-finals and two of the quarter-finals will be staged at the Stade de France.

Marseille will host the other two last-eight fixtures.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures
(All kick-off times tbc)

Friday, September 8th

Pool A
France v New Zealand, Stade De France, Paris 

Saturday, September 9th

Pool A
Italy v Africa 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool B
Ireland v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C
Australia v Europe 1, Stade De France, Paris

Pool D
England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Sunday, September 10th

Pool D
Japan v Americas 2, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Pool B
South Africa v Scotland, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Pool C
Wales v Fiji, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Thursday, September 14th

Pool A
France v Americas 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Friday, September 15th

Pool A
New Zealand v Africa 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Saturday, September 16th

Pool D
Oceania 1 v Americas 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C
Wales v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade De Nice, Nice

Pool B
Ireland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Sunday, September 17th

Pool B
South Africa v Europe 2, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool C
Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool D
England v Japan, Stade De Nice, Nice

Wednesday, September 20th

Pool A
Italy v Americas 1, Stade De Nice, Nice

Thursday, September 21st

Pool A
France v Africa 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Friday, September 22nd

Pool D
Argentina v Oceania 1, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Saturday, September 23rd

Pool C
Europe 1 v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Pool D
England v Americas 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool B
South Africa v Ireland, Stade De France, Paris

Sunday, September 24th

Pool B
Scotland v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade De Nice, Nice

Pool C
Wales v Australia, Parc Ol, Lyon

Wednesday, September 27th

Pool A
Americas 1 v Africa 1, Parc Ol, Lyon

Thursday, September 28th

Pool D
Japan v Oceania 1, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Friday, September 29th

Pool A
New Zealand v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon

Saturday, September 30th

Pool D
Argentina v Americas 2, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool C
Fiji v Europe 1, Stade De Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Pool B
Scotland v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Sunday, October 1st

Pool C
Australia v Final Qualifier Winner, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Pool B
South Africa v Asia / Pacific 1, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Thursday, October 5th

Pool A
New Zealand v Americas 1, Parc Ol, Lyon

Friday, October 6th

Pool A
France v Italy, Parc Ol, Lyon

Saturday, October 7th

Pool C
Wales v Europe 1, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool D
England v Oceania 1, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool B
Ireland v Scotland, Stade De France, Saint-Denis

Sunday, October 8th

Pool D
Japan v Argentina, Stade De La Beaujoire, Nantes

Pool B
Asia / Pacific 1 v Europe 2, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Pool C
Fiji v Final Qualifier Winner, Stadium De Toulouse, Toulouse

Saturday, October 14th

Quarter-Final 1
Winner Pool C v Runner-Up Pool D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Quarter-Final 2
Winner Pool B v Runner-Up Pool A, Stade De France, Paris

Sunday, October 15th

Quarter-Final 3
Winner Pool D v Runner-Up Pool C, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Quarter-Final 4
Winner Pool A v Runner-Up Pool B, Stade De France, Paris

Friday, October 20th

Semi-Final 1
Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris

Saturday, October 21st

Semi-Final 2
Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4, Stade De France, Paris

Friday, October 27th

Third Placed Playoff
Runner-Up Semi-Final 1 v Runner-Up Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Paris

Saturday, October 28th

Final 
Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2, Stade De France, Saint-Denis

