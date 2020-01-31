Ireland Club XV move into strong first leg lead over Scotland

Scotland Club XV 17 Ireland Club XV 39

Ireland will go into the second leg of the 2020 Dalriada Cup Series with a massive points advantage after achieving a sizeable win over Scotland thanks to a strong first quarter and an equally emphatic finish, in a final ten minutes when they added 17 points.

Tries for Ireland by centre Brian Fitzgerald and scrum half Aran Hehir, both from clean breaks and both converted by stand-off James Taylor - who also kicked a penalty - gave the visitors a 17 point lead in as many minutes.

Scotland finally found confidence and scored a gem of a try as Grant Mollison delivered the scoring pass that allowed Scott Bickerstaff to scorch over. But just before the break prop Conor Maguire barrelled over to give Ireland a 22-5 interval lead

A Colin Sturgeon try after the break from clever pass by Aaron McColm sparked a Scottish fightback and when McColm put Scott Bickerstaff in for his second try before adding the conversion it was game on.

Pat Ryan is tackled during Ireland’s win at Netherdale. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

But it was not to be as Ireland added a penalty by Gerry Hurley and his conversions of tries by replacements Jamie Heuston and Matthew Byrne to finish with a winning margin that should see an overall win next weekend.

Scorers - Scotland: Tries S Bickerstaff (2), Sturgeon Con McColm Ireland: Tries Fitzgerald, Hehir, Maguire, Byrne, Heuston Cons Taylor (2), Hurley (2) Pens Taylor, Hurley

Scotland Club XV: G Mollison; S Bickerstaff, C Bickerstaff, C Sturgeon (A Mitchell 62), C Young (S Hamilton 74); A McColm, G Christie (P Boyer 62); S Muir (W Farquhar 62), F Scott (M Carryer 70), C Henderson (G Strain 54), M Vernel (R Cessford 62), G Law, J Sole (N Coe 51), W Nelson, E MacDougall

Ireland Club XV: J Heuston; C Hogan, P Ryan, B Fitzgerald (N Kenneally 29), J Ringrose (M Byrne 71); J Taylor (G Hurley 58), A Hehir; C Maguire (C Barrett 58) , J Sutton (A Clarkin 58), A Keating (J P Phelan 58), B Hayes, A Kennedy, M Melia (R Murphy 64), J Foley (P Claffey 73), P Derham.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales)