Six Nations rejects reports of contingency Four Nations tournament

The Six Nations have strongly denied reports emanating from The Rugby Paper in England, and subsequently latched onto in the French media especially, that the four home unions were making contingency plans for a what amounts to an old Four Nations Championship excluding France and Italy.

In a bid to clarify its position “amid inaccurate media speculation relating to the staging of a ‘4 Nations’ competition in November excluding France and Italy”, the tournament organisers issued a statement on Monday evening.

The statement doesn’t really clarify matters moving forward other than to reassert their commitment to rescheduling the four postponed matches from the 2020 Guinness Six Nations – including Ireland’s games at home to Italy and away to France.

They also said they were working with World Rugby and the southern hemisphere countries in putting together contingency plans for the postponed July tours and the November end-of-year international window.

“Six Nations together with its constituent unions and federations is fully committed to completing the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and hopes to stage postponed matches later this year.

“In exploring rescheduling options, the health and safety of players, associated staff and of course supporters is our number one priority and any rescheduled matches will be subject to government guidance and to travel restrictions between countries. Six Nations remains in close contact with all relevant authorities to ensure these matches can take place in a safe environment.

“Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations continue to work closely with World Rugby, the Southern Hemisphere unions and all other rugby stakeholders on contingency plans regarding Autumn Internationals and the recently impacted Summer tours.

“The current situation is fluid and fast changing with countries at different stages in battling this pandemic. We anticipate it will take a few more weeks before the situation becomes clearer and we can present more definitive options in which to resume activity.”