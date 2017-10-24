Scotland name 10 uncapped players for autumn Tests

Luke Hamilton and Byron McGuigan among those called up by coach Gregor Townsend
Luke Hamilton of Leicester Tigers was included in Scotland’s 36-man squad for the November internationals. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Scotland named 10 uncapped players on Tuesday in a bigger than expected 36-man squad for the November internationals.

Coach Gregor Townsend has taken the chance to blood new talent for the games against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia at Murrayfield next month after injuries reduced his options.

Leicester Tigers backrower Luke Hamilton, a former Wales Under-20 player, was included along with Sale’s 28-year-old winger Byron McGuigan, who is joint top try scorer in this season’s English Premiership.

But there was no place for Edinburgh backrowers John Hardie and Magnus Bradbury, who are both suspended by their club for disciplinary reasons.

Family connections

Hamilton (25) whose father is Scottish, was one of three new players included through family connections, along with Edinburgh’s London-born prop Darryl Marfo whose mother is Scottish.

“The players selected have worked exceptionally hard at their clubs to earn inclusion in the national squad and we’re looking forward to working with them throughout the autumn series,” Townsend said.

“We’re facing two of the world’s top three sides after a significant challenge from Samoa in our opening game. It will be an excellent challenge for our players.”

Scotland have been hit by injuries to 10 players, including captain Greig Laidlaw and Fraser Brown. Fullback Stuart Hogg and winger Tommy Seymour return having missed the summer tour on Lions duty.

Scotland squad

Forwards: S Berghan, J Bhatti, J Barclay, S Cummings, C du Preez, Z Fagerson, R Ford, G Gilchrist, J Gray, R Harley, L Hamilton, D Marfo, S McInally, WP Nel, J Ritchie, T Swinson, B Toolis, G Turner, R Wilson, H Watson.

Backs: P Burleigh, ADunbar, D Fife, N Fowles, C Harris, N Grigg, S Hogg, P Horne, R Jackson, L Jones, H Jones, B McGuigan, A Price, H Pyrgos, F Russell, T Seymour.

