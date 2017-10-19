Johnny Sexton expected to start for Leinster against Glasgow

Meanwhile, Sean O’Brien is set to miss out on the European clash, along with Isa Nacewa

Gerry Thornley

Leinster’s Johnny Sexton is set to start against Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup. Photo: Inpho

Johnny Sexton is set to return to Leinster’s starting line-up when Leo Cullen announces his side at lunchtime on Friday to face Glasgow in the European Champions Cup in Scotstoun on Saturday.

However, the signs are that Sean O’Brien’s calf injury has again ruled him out while Isa Nacewa is missing due to an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s win over Montpellier.

Sexton has trained this week after recovering from the dead leg he suffered against Munster and ruled him out of last week’s game at the RDS. The likelihood is that Leinster will promote Noel Reid for Nacewa, who has undergone a minor procedure which is liable to sideline him until after the November window, and pick Fergus McFadden ahead of Adam Byrne, whose strong showing in attack last week was undermined by missed tackles.

Cian Healy could also be promoted for a sequence of fine performances off the bench, as might Sean Cronin at hooker.

Meanwhile, the absence of JJ Hanrahan and hooker Kevin O’Byrne from Munster’s A squad for Friday night’s British & Irish Cup game against Nottingham in Musgrave Park strongly suggests that Niall Scannell and Tyler Bleyendaal remain serious doubts for Munster’s game at home to Racing 92 on Saturday.

Rhys Marshall looks in line for his first European start, with O’Byrne to make his Euro debut off the bench, and Hanrahan amongst the replacements in the event of a promotion for Ian Keatley.

