Connacht players seek to catch Schmidt’s eye in Munster clash

The forthcoming Guinness Series of autumn internationals is adding an extra dimension to Connacht’s interprovincial clash with Munster at the Galway Sportsground on Friday.

Connacht coach Kieran Keane says its timing is right for all the players who want to play for Ireland.

“It is a great thing because everyone is trying to get a green shirt, and this is the forum in which they can shine,” he says. “It brings out the best in everyone as far as I am concerned.”

Friday’s meeting between Connacht and Munster is the first home interprovincial for Keane, who is excited by the occasion.

“I think you will see a lot of excitement about the fixture. It has become pretty clear to me these local derbies are really important to the players, so they are putting their hands up because they really want to play, so it brings excitement - I am excited by the occasion as much as they are.”

Several Connacht contenders could be in action at some stage in the three-match series, including fullback Tiernan O’Halloran, who was replaced in last weekend’s victory over Worcester as a “precaution” having returned from a hip pointer. And with Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, and Tom McCartney, who qualifies next month, Keane says there are a number of players who could be selected.

Consideration

“I have been in constant contact with Joe [Schmidt]. We have a number of players who are in line, but it’s Joe’s ship and he plays things close to his chest as I think he should. The nice thing is that everyone should be in consideration. We are one of four provinces, and everyone I am sure has an opportunity, but you won’t get picked on one or two games.”

Keane is, however, counting the cost of two tough matches this past weekend with another five players joining the growing list of injured.

Keane has lost openside James Connolly (high ankle strain) and prop Dominic Robertson McCoy (thumb) for several weeks, while there is a big question mark over centre Eoin Griffin following Connacht’s victory over Worcester in the European Challenge Cup. Keane is playing a wait and see game with Griffin’s calf injury which is being monitored by medical staff this week.

And the situation has been exacerbated with prop JP Cooney (ankle) and centre Stacey Ili (shoulder), both forced off in what Keane described as an “embarassing” Eagles 71-14 defeat to Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday.

“For my part I have sat down with the backs in a forum and had a big review and discussions, and separate discussions with the forwards. I felt it was a bit of an impediment to what is going on, and most of my reflection was the preparation of the individual for that fixtures, so it was an embarrassment.

Loss

“On our best day the Eagles may not have won that game, but the manner in which they capitulated was the issue for me, and that is what we addressed, it was the manner in which the loss occurred.”

At their previous meeting with Munster in Thomond Park, Connacht lost 50-14, but captain John Muldoon says games are usually much tighter.

“Yeah I think it was 50 points in Thomond, after a long season and obviously it was very difficult to lose to them in that manner as well, but I think if we put up a good performance. It still bugs me what happened at home, you have a blatant penalty try and the ref doesn’t see it, and they kick the ball 90m down the park, and they get a try which is truck and and trailer.

“Let’s not give out about referees but on a wet night in the middle of December if you get a call one side and not the other it’s game over. Generally in those conditions one try wins it, and it is frustrating, and the fact that we looked at it again yesterday, makes it even more frustrating.

“But these games are traditionally tight games. Even a few seasons back I think we gave them a 14-point lead and then came back to score three tries to go in at half time winning, so it promises to be a tight game, and they are on the back of two good performances as well.”