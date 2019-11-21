Schmidt wanted Samoa match called off due to state of pitch

Former Ireland coach felt pitch in Fukuota for Rugby World Cup tie was dangerous for players

Joe Schmidt inspects the pitch during the Captain’s Run ahead of Ireland’s clash with Samoa in Fukuoka. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Joe Schmidt inspects the pitch during the Captain’s Run ahead of Ireland’s clash with Samoa in Fukuoka. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has revealed he tried to have the final pool game at the Rugby World Cup against Samoa called off before the match concluded.

In his book, Joe Schmidt: Ordinary Joe, which goes on sale on Thursday, Schmidt says this was for reasons of player welfare, such were his concerns over the state of the pitch at the Fukuota Stadium.

His request was refused by the match referee, Australian Nic Berry.

Schmidt had initially been alarmed at the state of the re-laid pitch at Fukuota Stadium during Ireland’s captain’s run on the day before the Samoan game.

“Segments of the turf could be lifted up and were unstable at the edges, which may cause issues tomorrow,” he writes.

As well as the sending-off of Bundee Aki, Ireland’s 47-5 win was not helped by a surface that cut up badly. “Our concern as the match continued was player safety, with the pitch lifting up in places and uneven in others. Fine gravel was seeping up through the seams and a number of players finished with abrasions.

‘Sent a message’

“We discussed the state of the pitch in the coaches’ box and sent a message to (Ireland team manager) Paul Dean to request that the match be called off early. Deano approached the match manager and a message was conveyed onto the referee, via the fourth official.”

“The referee chose to continue,” writes Schmidt, “but chatting to the Samoans and the players later, we thought it was incredible that two teams at rugby’s premier tournament had to play on a pitch as badly cobbled together as that one was.”

Ordinary Joe, published by Penguin and written by Schmidt himself, is not an autobiography per se, although the New Zealander delves into autobiographical territory in the first section, which charts his upbringing, playing career and first forays into coaching in his home country.

Another section is devoted to his time in Europe with first Clermont Auvergne in France, and then with Leinster. The second half of the book is divided between diaries of the 2018 year which saw Ireland win the Grand Slam and beat New Zealand for the second time, and of 2019, which culminated in a World Cup quarter-final defeat by the All Blacks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.