O’Gara open to linking up with Ireland under Andy Farrell

Ronan O’Gara has signalled his interest in joining the Ireland backroom team when Andy Farrell takes over from Joe Schmidt at the end of next year.

The former Ireland and Munster outhalf is currently working as an attack coach with the Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand but told Virgin Media on Wednesday that he would be open to a return to Ireland when Farrell assumes control after the 2019 World Cup.

Farrell, a defence specialist, is expected to bring in an attacking coach to his management ticket and while Leinster’s Stuart Lancaster has been linked with the role O’Gara has now thrown his name into the hat.

“I would be in contact with a few guys from the IRFU, I played all my rugby here,” O’Gara explained in an interview on Virgin Media.

“I’m trying to do the best I can and create my own journey as a coach. It changes very quickly. One phone call can change anything. At the minute I’m in New Zealand, I’m extremely happy, contracted to the Crusaders. I will be for a while. Something like that, it’s your home country, you do (want to do it) at some stage.

“It’s important you get your timing right. An opening doesn’t mean anything, it’s about how you can make it better and whether you can make it better. Who knows, depending on what role is available. You can see that the show here is very strong. Some day, hopefully, it will happen.”