Rory Best appointed as Ulster Rugby general manager

Rory Best has been appointed as the new general manager at Ulster Rugby. The former Ulster and Ireland captain, who also played for the Lions during an illustrious playing career, will play a key role in shaping the province’s future both on and off the pitch.

A product of the Ulster Rugby pathway, Best made 219 appearances for the province between 2004 and 2019. He won 124 caps for Ireland and captained the national side to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.

Following his retirement from professional rugby, he remained involved in leadership and business, most recently working with global insurance broker, The Ardonagh Group.

In his new role at Ulster, Best will oversee professional rugby operations, player development and performance pathways.

Hugh McCaughey, Ulster Rugby CEO, said: “Rory’s appointment is a landmark moment for Ulster Rugby. He is a figure who commands enormous respect across the game, not just for his achievements but for the way he represents this club and province.

“Bringing Rory back into the fold is not just about his leadership, but also about reconnecting with the values and identity that have always made Ulster special. We believe we have the strategy and rugby talent to take Ulster back to the top of the game, and Rory’s role is to make sure we deliver on that potential.”

Best added: “Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life, and it’s an incredible honour to return in this capacity. I know what this club means to the players, the staff, our supporters, and sponsors. I’m excited to play a role in helping Ulster achieve its potential, building on the strong foundations that are already in place.”