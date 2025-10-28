Simon Parker credits Clayton McMillan’s influence as he gets ready to face Ireland

Simon Parker in action for New Zealand against Australia in the Rugby Championship game against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

At 25, Simon Parker is something of a late bloomer on to the Test arena, but having been afforded his international debut in the All Blacks’ defeat away to Argentina in the Rugby Championship, he continued as a starter for their remaining four games against South Africa and Australia.

The Chiefs backrower also attributes much of his development to the influence of current Munster coach Clayton McMillan during their four year association at the Chiefs.

“He was massive for me. Had him for most of my Super career and had him as an age grade selector as well. So I learned a lot from him and the thing I love about him is just getting down to basics, doesn’t worry too much about, you know, flash stuff. It’s just all about mindset and getting the basics right.”

A strong-running, marauding and skilful blindside or number eight, Parker’s career graph this season has been unexpected, even to himself.

“I probably couldn’t have imagined this at the start of the year,” he readily admits. “But I think just in terms of Test rugby, just the intensity of it. You know, Super Rugby is still very physical, but when you match that with speed in Test rugby, it’s a different beast. And yeah, just been loving my time in the environment and excited to go hopefully again.”

“I was in the All Blacks XV last year, so that was a good taste, I guess, of what this environment’s about, but I never really got into any start of the season thinking you’re going to make it. So, it’s just about getting your Super Rugby season on track and yeah, luckily that’s what I did.”

The other All Blacks figure presented to the media in the squad’s hotel in downtown Chicago was Tamati Ellison, a one-time versatile back who won one of his four caps in the 60-0 win over Ireland in Hamilton in 2012.

Ellison is now New Zealand’s defence coach, having previously served as their skills coach, and admits the rivalry has changed since that night in Hamilton, with five wins apiece since the momentous meeting in Chicago nine years ago.

“It’s been building over the last few years, for sure.”

Asked if the result in Soldier Field in 2016 was a course of motivation for the All Blacks, Ellison said: “Yes and no. I think you always fill your own jersey first, especially in the All Blacks, that’s important. But obviously, [with] all due respect, we understand where the Irish have been in recent years, so that’s covered with a lot of respect.”

In his role as defence coach he has been particularly struck by Ireland’s short-passing game.

“There was a period there in New Zealand, when they had the long, flat balls and playing on top of teams. But as defences came higher on the edge, being able to draw people off their line, it was a throwback maybe to a time gone by with the shorter passing. I think they brought that back, for sure and people have probably copied that in recent years.”

Being in the USA has particular resonance for Ellison as two of his uncles won the Super Bowl

“Yeah, it does. Uncle Dan, uncle Ricki, [both] playing with the 49ers and the Raiders, won Super Bowls. His father passed earlier this year, so the family was all home for that.

“It’s quite nice to be back here on the ground, although I’ll be working and pretty flat out. It is nice to know that I’ve got some family that have done really well up here and continue to do well.”

“We met at the tangi [Maori funeral] earlier this year. He [Ricki] was well, still looking in really good nick. He’s still super confident. His kids have done well. Rick, his son, had seven or eight years in the NFL as well. So they’ve done really well. I’d love the opportunity or a bit of time to go and see them, but it won’t happen this time around.”