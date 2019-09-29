Liam Toland: Japan gave Ireland a lesson in how to value the ball
Host nation never looked back after forcing scrum penalty just before half-time
Japan’s pack get ready to scrum down against Ireland during the Rugby World Pool A game against Ireland at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images
How to frame one of the most amazing games of rugby I’ve ever seen; in defeat?
Maybe by taking Friday’s ‘rewards’ and overlaying it on Japan. I had been referring to rewards from referees but today I wonder about playing styles rewards. I’ll base this on scrum, lineout, general play, defence and finally the opposition.