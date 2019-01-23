Jacques Brunel hopes France can leave near misses behind them

Les Bleus were floored by Johnny Sexton’s late dropgoal in 2018 Six Nations opener

France coach Jacques Brunel with captain Guilhem Guirado. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty

France coach Jacques Brunel with captain Guilhem Guirado. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty

 

Jacques Brunel has demanded France leave a litany of “near misses” in 2018 behind them.

Head coach Brunel has called on Les Bleus to start edging out the right side of tight contests, and fast.

France will start this year’s Six Nations by hosting Wales in Paris on February 1st, with former Italy boss Brunel aiming to avoid any repeat of last season’s last-gasp loss to Ireland.

Johnny Sexton’s monster drop-goal in the 41st phase of an overtime move stole Ireland a 15-13 win in Paris, flooring Les Blues from the off — and Brunel is determined his men will not keep on suffering that fate.

“The opening match of the 2018 Championship was a game of near misses and we desperately need a win in our first match to restore some confidence after a bruising 2018,” said Brunel.

“This match is important but it will provide a great challenge under the lights.

“In 2018 there were so many near misses, both in the Championship and then on the summer tour to New Zealand.”

France followed up that two-point loss to Ireland with a seven-point defeat to Scotland and a one-point loss to Wales.

A gruelling three-nil summer Test series defeat in New Zealand was then followed up by one-score losses to South Africa and Fiji in the autumn.

Brunel now hopes a wave of fresh young talent can help invigorate Les Bleus, led by Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack, son of the great French wing Emile.

“Romain brings enthusiasm, sparkle and he is part of a talented youthful generation who bring spontaneity,” said Brunel.

“We have a lot of young players coming through so it takes time to learn and get that.

“We are very excited for what we can do this year, we are learning all the time.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.