Jacob Stockdale back in Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash

Jacob Stockdale has returned to the Ireland squad for Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland after missing the first three matches because of injury.

Stockdale will join up with the squad when they gather at Carton House on Tuesday while Shane Daly remains with Munster.

Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Pro14 fixtures over the weekend.

Ireland squad for round four and five of the Six Nations

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps