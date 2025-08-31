Cycling

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly defend World Championships title in the Road Race

Second gold of the world championships for pair in Ronse, Belgium

Katie-George Dunlevy piloted by Linda Kelly (Ireland) celebrate winning the Women B Road Race to become World Champions. Photograph: John Clifton/SWpix
Sun Aug 31 2025 - 10:13

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have successfully defended their World Championship title at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Ronse, Belgium.

Having retained their time-trial title on Friday, the pair took on the Women’s B Road Race this morning.

Having battled more tough conditions and mechanical issues, the pair fought hard to catch the Polish pair of Kuter and Kolkowicz, pulling out a lead of 20 seconds on the last lap.

Dunlevy said afterwards: “It was a really hard race, probably actually the hardest race we’ve had, and it was definitely just about not giving up, believing in yourself and just believing in each other. We had a lot thrown at us with the slow puncture, the wheel change, the chain getting stuck.

“A lot of people had mechanicals though, it was pretty treacherous with the cobbles and the wet roads. But honestly, to be three-time double-double World Champions is what we’ve been dreaming of and what we’ve been training for.”

Kelly added: “Myself and Katie are fighters, we never drop heads no matter what. We’re here to race and make the most of it, so we kept the heads. We hammered on, we never gave up. We got to the second hill, caught the Polish and time-trialed home.”

