Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson out of Wales game

Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson have been ruled out of tonight’s Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales in Dublin.

The Ulster players did not travel with Andy Farrell’s squad to the Aviva stadium.

In a statement the IRFU explained that "Henderson has a medical issue which ruled him out while Stockdale presented with calf soreness and following a scan has been ruled out of the game this weekend."

Hugo Keenan moves to fullback, Andrew Conway comes straight into the side at right wing. Quinn Roux is promoted to the starting XV alongside James Ryan in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne added to the bench.