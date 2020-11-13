Autumn Nations Cup: France v Fiji cancelled due to Covid

Outcome of game will be decided on Monday after positive cases in Fiji camp

The match was due to be played at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes.

The match was due to be played at Stade de la Rabine in Vannes.

 

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team.

The Nations Cup organisers said in a statement that the outcome of the game, which it said cannot be rescheduled, would be decided by the Six Nations committee on Monday.

Fiji, whose pre-tournament warm-up test against Portugal was also cancelled because three of their players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are due to play Italy on November 21st while France face Scotland at Murrayfield the next day.

The Autumn Nations Cup was created to replace the November tests after the international schedule was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All of the French players have tested negative for coronavirus, the FFR said.

